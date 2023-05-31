Diddy Announces Plans To Attend Rick Ross’ Annual Car Show

Diddy has revealed he’ll be attending Rick Ross’ second annual car show set to take place this weekend in Fayetteville, GA. The 53-year-old mogul made the announcement during an appearance on Rozay’s Instagram Story, which saw the longtime collaborators and friends stirring up anticipation for the event. The clip was posted on Memorial Day this past Monday (May 29) and began with the MMG boss plugging the second iteration of his car show.

“Hope you muthaf**kas are ready for Saturday,” the 45-year-old began. “It’s gon’ be a special event.” , Diddy then abruptly appears in the video and proceeds to ask the host if he’ll be allowed to showcase aircrafts alongside the vehicles on display.

“This just in. Can I land my jet?” the impresario inquires. “I know it’s a car show but can I bring the Jet? I know Rick Ross has a runway. He’s has a jet runway at his house. At his house!”

Diddy promises to shut down Rick Ross’ car show by bringing out his jet https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/93dL8sFBY1 — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) May 30, 2023

Rick Ross’ car show will include over $300,000 in prize giveaways to victors at the event, with contestants competing for awards for “Best Car,” “Best Bike,” Hustler Of The Year,” and more. The rapper, whose first car show was also held at his Promise Land estate, gave potential attendees a preview of what they can expect in a recent post on social media.

“This heavyweight,” the rap star and entrepreneur said. “This over $300,000 in giveaways. The bottom row, that’s for the heavyweights — best car, best bike. The top row — Hustler of the Year and Best Hot Rod. It’s going down at the Promise Land, it’s like a party, it’s like a barbecue. It’s not going down at one of them spots where everybody got on a mask, it’s like the Olympics. Rose gold — not silver, but white gold.”

The Miami native had previously voiced his displeasure over his permit for the event not being granted by the Fayetteville Board of Commissions over complaints of traffic congestion and other complaints made by residences. However, he has since gained the board’s approval after taking additional measures to have increased police patrols at the event and in the surrounding areas, as well as special plans to help circumvent traffic jams.