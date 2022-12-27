Diddy Shares First Photo Of Newborn Daughter, Love Sean Combs

Sean “Diddy" Combs attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 24, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

One day after giving fans a peak at his newborn daughter in a Combs holiday photo, Sean “Diddy” Combs has shared the first official photo of his newborn daughter, Love Sean Combs.

“Baby Love ?,” the “Gotta Move On” artist captioned the snap of his youngest child on Instagram Tuesday afternoon. The photo shows the infant strapped into a car seat with a white and pink blanket placed across her lap.

“Princess ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” producer Swizz Beat commented, with California MC The Game adding, “What in the most beautiful baby in the world is going on here ?.”

Diddy announced the arrival of baby Love in mid-December on Twitter.

“I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world,” the Bad Boy founder excitedly revealed at the time. “Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie, and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!”

According to TMZ, sources close to Diddy’s camp revealed that the baby girl was born in October in California. Her mother, 28-year-old cyber security specialist Dana Tran, is also a California native.

Diddy with his children on Christmas Day.

Soon after news broke, Combs took the time to defend his “shawty wop” Yung Miami from side chick accusations, tweeting, “[Yung Miami] is not my side chick. Never has been, never will be. She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop. I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today.”

Largely ignoring the gossip, the Harlem native has been busy prioritizing his family, recently throwing is twin daughters, Jessie James and D’Lila Star, a lavish Sweet Sixteen bash.