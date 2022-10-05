Diddy Claims Ma$e Owes Him $3 Million, Calls Him A Fake Pastor

Diddy has smoke for Ma$e, and he’s claiming it’s all facts. Bad Boy’s founder appeared on Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club on Wednesday (Oct.5) and had choice words for his former collaborator, calling the Harlem World rapper a “fake pastor.”

“Just in general, the Ma$e thing. I did one album with Ma$e. One album. How much money do you think I owe this guy. And then he became a fake pastor and went and conned people,” he said, referencing Ma$e’s 1997 debut, Harlem World. “And y’all gon’ let him throw dirt on the god’s name. Anybody can come and step up. Bring your receipts. But I’m not playing. I’m back outside, and I’m fighting back for us. And I’m also doing some fighting back for me.”

Puff glanced around the iHeartRadio studio as he continued clearing his name. Then, stoically, the businessman, legally known as Sean Combs, 52, claimed he “never jerked anybody,” and that Ma$e actually owes him a pretty penny.

“Ma$e owes me $3 million,” Diddy said. “That’s facts, I got the receipts.” Diddy persisted, “And I’m not gon’ go back-and-forth with Ma$e. I’m not going back-and-forth with nobody. I’m just gonna speak up for myself now. Anybody that thinks I owe them something, show me the receipt and you’ll get paid within 24 hours.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the mogul addressed his son Christian King Combs embarking on his musical journey with the Bad Boy name. However, he emphasized that he wanted his son to “make it on his own.”

“He said he wanted to be a rapper, and I said he had to do it on his own,” P. Diddy expressed. “He found his own distribution, he started grinding, and everybody thought I was helping him. They were making him work for what he had just accomplished. He got an undeniable record with Kodak Black. And I’m so proud of him because I had nothing to do with it.”

Shortly after, Diddy warned his son, playfully telling him he “will not outbop” him.

“I’m training extra hard, he will not be outbopping me,” he jokingly said. “He’s in the lead right now, and he’s going to kill the BET awards, y’all gon be saying, ‘Puff, you can retire now,’ I’m proud of that, but I’m not going nowhere.”

Charlamagne stayed on the topic of the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards, asking Diddy about the two-way tie between two Revolt properties — Caresha Please and Drink Champs — for Podcast of the Year.

“I didn’t pay for that. It was the best Podcast of the Year!,” he rebutted The Breakfast Club host. “Don’t be mad at me because I’m a winner.”

Watch the full interview below.