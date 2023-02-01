Diddy Stars In Uber’s New Super Bowl Commercial: Watch

Diddy will make his presence felt during Super Bowl LVII when he appears in a new commercial for Uber. The 53-year-old entrepreneur won’t have to do too much acting either as his role is a strict record executive.

In the commercial, representatives for Uber request the Bad Boy Records founder to help them make a jingle as they believe it could take them to new heights. Brother Love remains quiet and maintains a straight-faced demeanor while his right-hand man speaks on his behalf. “Diddy don’t do jingles,” he says.

The Uber reps continue to plead their case, specifically referring to the requested jingle as a “hit.” That terminology shifts the conversation in their favor. “Diddy does do hits,” his right-hand man says. “Diddy is excited.” Puff Daddy finally speaks up and gets right to business. “Meet me at the studio,” the “Gotta Move On” artist says with a smile.

Diddy is the latest major Hip-Hop act to appear in a Super Bowl commercial set to broadcast live during the game in less than two weeks (Feb. 12). Metro Boomin stars in Budweiser’s “Six Degrees of Budweiser” commercial, playing on the concept “six degrees of separation.” Missy Elliott and Jack Harlow have teased their appearances in a Doritos commercial, with the former denying her participation in a love triangle. Cardi B and Offset will appear in a McDonald’s commercial.

This year’s Super Bowl will be contested between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, marking the first time two Black quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts, starting in the big game.