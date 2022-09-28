Diddy Sued By Woman Claiming To Be Kim Porter’s Niece

Diddy is facing legal action from a woman claiming to be Kim Porter’s niece.

According to TMZ, the 52-year-old, legal name Sean Combs, is being sued by an unidentified person who claims she was wrongfully terminated by the Hip-Hop veteran. Referred to as Jane Doe, the claimant alleges Diddy, Tri Star Sports, and other entities fired her from work when she revealed she was pregnant.

Roe claims she was hired to serve as a full-time nanny to Diddy’s twin daughters, D’Lila Star Combs, and Jessie James Combs, after their mother Kim Porter tragically passed away in Nov. 2018. After working for two years, she claims she was fired after requesting maternity leave, shortly before the time-off was set to begin.

According to her account, a rep for the Bad Boy Records founder informed her she was fired for being pregnant and unmarried, an alleged bad example for Diddy’s teenage daughters.

A spokesperson representing Diddy provided a statement to the tabloid, asserting “This lawsuit is a meritless shakedown to extort money from Mr. Combs.”

The statement continues to identify the former nanny as a woman named Raven, saying there is no basis for her to remain anonymous. It also explained Diddy’s side of the story, detailing how Doe’s transition out of what was always meant to be a temporary role was planned out before her pregnancy.

“Raven is not the niece of Kim Porter as she falsely alleges; nor is there any legal basis for this case to be filed under the anonymity as a ‘Jane Doe’. Raven was a part-time babysitter to the twins who Mr. Combs kept on the job back in 2018 to provide continuity for the twins following the untimely death of their mother. Mr. Combs graciously permitted Raven to live in his home with her son and treated them like ‘family,'” reads the statement.

Additionally, a source reportedly confirmed with TMZ that the woman is not related to Kim Porter or Diddy.

The statement continued, “Mr. Combs will take swift and immediate action to protect his family against these false claims.”