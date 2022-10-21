Diddy Surprises Students At Bronx School He Helped Open

Sean “Diddy” Combs poses for a photo with students during a surprise visit at his Capital Preparatory School in the Bronx on October 18, 2022 in New York City.

Students at the Capital Prep Bronx Charter School were in for a surprise when Diddy visited their campus on Tuesday (Oct. 18.) The Hip-Hop mogul helped to establish the school and trekked uptown to share memorable moments with the enrolled adolescents.

“It was something that was always a dream for me and a passion, and I’m just blessed that it was able to happen. I think it’s having an impact. I mean, not I think, I know it’s definitely having an impact on the community, so it’s a dream come true,” Combs said of the school according to CBS News.

The charter school officially opened during the pandemic in 2020 after Diddy donated $1 million, the Bronx Times reported.

Sean “Diddy” Combs surprises students at his Capital Preparatory School in the Bronx on October 18, 2022 in New York City. Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Sean “Diddy” Combs

“It was very difficult for everyone who was invested with the stakeholders in our school, who come to our school, (and) who visit our school,” explained Principal Isaiah Brown.

According to the Capital Preparatory Schools website, the entire school system was founded by Dr. Steve Perry to close the educational gap by providing quality learning opportunities to youth in less-privileged neighborhoods.

Currently, there are four Capital Prep campuses – two in New York and two in Connecticut. Diddy serves as an adviser and financial supporter of the institution.

A view of Sean “Diddy” Combs quote on the wall at his Capital Preparatory School in the Bronx on October 18, 2022 in New York City. Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Sean “Diddy” Combs

While the children were excited to see the Harlem native, he shared their buzzing energy. In an Instagram upload, Puffy highlighted his heartwarming visit.

“I surprised my students at @CapitalPrepBronx today! This is the 3rd school that I’ve been blessed to open,” he wrote in the caption.

“My dream has always been to provide children, in communities like the Bronx, the high quality education they deserve. We are grooming future leaders that will change their communities and the world!!”

Check out the footage below.