Diddy Sweats It Out While Addressing Relationship With “Best Friend” Yung Miami At Met Gala

Yung Miami and Sean ‘Diddy‘ Combs attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.

Diddy and Yung Miami hit the 2023 Met Gala in style together on Monday night (May 1) and while walking the red carpet, the pair was faced with the “million dollar question.”

Vogue host LaLa Anthony pressed the Bad Boy Records founder for clarity on his romantic status, asking if he and the City Girl rapper are an item.

“Do y’all officially go together real bad?” asked the Power actress. Diddy first deferred the answer to his 29-year-old date. He then went into the fine print of their terms and conditions.

Yung Miami and Sean “Diddy” Combs depart The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

“We definitely go together real bad!” he answered while sweating. At the beginning of the interview, the Hip-Hop mogul claimed to be hot. “She’s my date for the night. … We don’t put titles on it. Everybody wants us to put a title on it, we don’t put titles. This like my best friend in the world, one of the most beautiful people God has blessed me with. And I’m blessed that she’s my date tonight.”

The “Rodeo” performer added, “Yeah, it’s just a good date night.”

Diddy’s all-black ensemble marks the official Sean John debut at Met Gala. The 53-year-old designed the look in collaboration with June Ambrose for the legacy brand rooted in Hip-Hop culture. According to a press release, the tuxedo is constructed from wool and rayon, the tuxedo showcased 600 8mm Swarovski crystals and black pearls in homage to Karl Lagerfeld, the designer honored by the night’s theme.

The taffeta rainwear puffer cape is inspired by Sean John’s iconic puffer coats and featured over 1000 custom camellia flowers formed of satin and velvet petals.

“A decade since designing for @seanjohn, tonight I honor the greats, Karl Lagerfeld & André Leon Talley. Embracing Karl’s love for pearls & camellias, this look is a tribute to their legendary impact on fashion. Thank you @juneambrose for making my dreams come true!! Swipe right for Greatness! #MetGala,” the performer said on Instagram.

Sean ‘Diddy‘ Combs attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Preparing for the annual event with Vogue the Caresha Please host shared her excitement for her debut Met Gala look. The outlet detailed her sexy all-black dress was designed by Luca Lin of ACT N°1, with styling by Marni Senofonte.

“Lagerfeld had such strong attention to detail,” explained the rapper. “I wanted to make sure my look included homages to his approach. And, like him, it needed to be innovative and unique.”