Diddy Accused Of Using Witnesses To Help Convict Shyne In 1999 Club Shooting

The recent comments from former Bad Boy artists and associates of Diddy—including members of Da Band, Day 26, and Ma$e—concerning his character and business dealings have cast a dark light over the mogul.

Now, former Bad Boy security team member Gene Deal has accused Diddy of helping to convict Shyne for the infamous 1999 club shooting for which the Brooklyn rapper served eight years in prison. During an interview with The Art Of Dialogue YouTube channel, Deal said the reason Diddy, who was present at the time of the shooting and arrested after a handgun was later found, was acquitted on all charges was due in part to him steering witnesses to make incriminating statements against Shyne to prosecutors through Bad Boy security.

“The reason they got off was people was coming to Bad Boy security, Paul [Buford], and other people, and said that they were there,” recalled Deal. “So, they were giving them the [District Attorney’s] and the lawyer’s cards and telling them to go and make a statement. And some of those people making statements were making statements against Shyne.”

“Listen to me, y’all heard it from me, but Shyne said it himself in his interview,” Deal continued, referencing an old profile in which Shyne blasted Diddy. “‘You supposed to be my brother and you got people testifying against me.’ Those people were testifying. They were brought to Puff first, saying what they saw against Shyne, what they saw Shyne do. The D.A. didn’t even know those people existed. Shyne said it himself.”

Deal also claimed the Belizean-born rapper had the opportunity to have a juror commit perjury on his behalf in exchange for $20,000, but apparently declined the juror’s alleged offer. “They had somebody that was gonna make sure all of them got off,” Deal continued. “’Cause they was not gonna agree to none of those charges, and they were on the jury stand. They were on the jury. Shyne may not admit to it, but he knows that to be true. This came from [Diddy’s late bodyguard] Wolf [Jones].”

After being convicted of two counts of assault, reckless endangerment, and gun possession stemming from the shooting, during which three victims were wounded, Shyne was sentenced to 10 years in prison. He ultimately served eight years of his sentence before being released and deported to Belize in 2009. After his release from prison, he buried the hatchet with Diddy, whom he publicly forgave during an interview with Fat Joe.

Watch Gene Deal’s interview below.