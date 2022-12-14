Diddy Defends Yung Miami Against “Side Chick” Comments

Diddy has spoken out in defense of Yung Miami amid comments labeling the City Girls rapper as his “side chick.”

The Bad Boy CEO, who confirmed his open relationship with the 28-year-old earlier this year following rumors of their ongoing romance, took to Twitter to put some respect on her name. “[Yung Miami] is not my side chick,” the Harlem rep wrote on the social media platform on Tuesday (Dec. 13). “Never has been, never will be. She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop. I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today.”

Puff continued, sending a veiled warning to those looking to cause dissension and emotional distress to his loved ones. “So think what you want,” added Diddy. “But know that if you do something to hurt mine, I’m gonna come to your house and we’re gonna talk about it like human beings. Love.”

The billionaire’s remarks were seemingly aimed at DJ Akademiks, who joked about Diddy’s ability to father a child while simultaneously being linked to other women in his life, whom the media personality referred to as “side chicks.”

“Diddy different,” Akademiks wrote in a tweet on Saturday (Dec. 10). “My Ni**a done f**ked around and had a side baby on his harem of side chicks. Brother Love a real [one].”

Catching wind of the Off The Record podcast host’s jab, Yung Miami voiced her displeasure with being deemed a “side chick,” responding directly to the 31-year-old’s comments. “I’m nobody side bi**h,” the “Twerkulator” rapper tweeted. “Let’s just make this clear on this good Monday. I don’t come [second] to no bi**h. Akademiks, my name ain’t d**k so keep it out your mouth. You the type of ni**a my uncle doing life sentences for, bi**h ass ni**a.”

DJ Akademiks’ tweet came after news of Diddy fathering a daughter named Love Sean Combs, who was born in October. The mother of the child was recently revealed to be Dana Tran, a cyber security professional. The 53-year-old celebrated his daughter’s arrival in a post on social media.

“I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world,” the No Way Out rapper wrote on Twitter. “Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie, and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!”

Love Sean Combs is Diddy’s seventh child and is his first newborn in over a decade.