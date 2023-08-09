DJ Akademiks Blasts Erykah Badu Over 6-Year-Old Joke: “Bi**h, You A Old-A** H*e”

DJ Akademiks unloaded on Erykah Badu during a Twitch livestream on Tuesday (Aug. 8). The culture pundit called Badu out of her name during his fiery rant, which initially began focused on Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez’s shooting trial.

Ak caught wind of a comment from a viewer who pleaded that Erykah “should work her magic” on him, responding to claims that Tory leaked information to the internet personality. The comment seemingly set Akademiks off, and he shifted his focus and energy to the legendary musician.

The controversial figure then recalled when he first met the Baduizm singer on Everyday Struggle when she told him he reminded her of Jerry the Mouse from Tom & Jerry. His rant grew increasingly misogynistic as he called the crooner “[an] old a** h*e.”

“Erykah Badu, let me tell you this: you keep my name out your mouth too,” he began. “Listen, that little Everyday Struggle sh*t, that was another era, my ni**a. I’m down to violate all you ni**as these days. F**k what y’all got going on. You don’t mention my name, please. I don’t f**k with you neither.”

“I never f**ked with Erykah Badu after she was tryna come on my show and be funny. Bi**h, I don’t f**k with you after that. Ni**a, wassup now? What we finna do? Bi**h, you a old-a** h*e, just keep getting f**ked by all these young ni**as…How many rappers done ran through you?—You was trying to f**k with and suck up XXXTENTACION.”

Elsewhere in the rant, he called SZA “fat” and decided to give her choice words, as well. “Every time y’all clown this bi**h, this bi**h be under a knife. That’s a fact, that’s what I heard. That’s the thing about SZA, SZA [is] insecure, bi**h had freckles [and took] them off, all that weird sh*t. Every time y’all clown her she bouta do a million things,” he said as he took a swig of alcohol.

“You try to play with me one time. I’m on yo a** today. I don’t give two f**ks about you industry ni**as, I don’t give a f**k about your tour or your f**king album stop playing with me.”

Dj Akademiks was drunk on live and started fat shaming Sza pic.twitter.com/vQ5Shx5XNC — Best’s Point Of View TV (@BestsPOVTV) August 9, 2023

He then began looking at pictures of the TDE signee, mocking her appearance. “What the f**k is this, man?” he said, hovering the mouse cursor over her face. “Let me keep it a bean. SZA is as fat as me. That’s 100% facts. That’s why when bi**hes call me fat, I be laughing. You wh*res are fat, just like me.

“You have a double chin. [SZA] sucked the fat out of there and put it into [her] a**, ya a** be looking lopsided. Your belly button looks weird; the way they moved this bi**h around is like Tic-Tac-Toe. Factuals, my ni**a. SZA is fat as me, body built like a smart f**king car…I don’t know what she did to me, but I been had it out for her.”