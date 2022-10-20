DJ Akademiks Willing To Snitch On Lil Baby After Alleged Threats

DJ Akademiks has expressed his willingness to take his feud with Lil Baby to a legal level. The former Everyday Struggle co-host believes the Atlanta rapper threatened him on his latest album, It’s Only Me.

Ak is referenced on two occasions throughout the LP that was released on Friday (Oct. 14). On the Future-assisted track “From Now On,” Baby says “Akademiks know he ain’t as rich as me,” in reference to the media personality’s claims that he makes more money than the Grammy winner.

On “Top Priority,” the 27-year-old raps “Akademiks ni**as think they can’t get touched/ Ion be on computers much, CED turnt me on to youtube / I keep tryna tell em I’m different from what they used to.”

Lil Baby dissed me instead of Fani Willis (DA of fulton county) and his real opps.. What is Rap music…. — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) October 14, 2022

Akademiks was notified of the jabs and responded via Twitter. “Lil Baby dissed me instead of Fani Willis (DA of fulton county) and his real opps.. What is Rap music….” The Fani Willis mention was specifically targeted, as Baby’s close peers Young Thug and Gunna are currently in jail under RICO charges due to their rap lyrics being used against them. Willis is part of a larger movement made up of legal counsel citing rap lyrics as cause for litigation.

Ak took things a step further in a recent Twitch stream, saying “Y’all get locked up on a RICO, I’m in court saying, ‘He said I can get touched.’ Real talk. ‘That ni**a said I can get touched,’ I’m showing up to court with a walkman. I’m in fear for my life. Judge, you know what to do. Bond denied!”

Lil Baby clarified the shots at Akademiks during his Monday (Oct. 17) visit to The Breakfast Club. “I said ‘Akademiks ni**as think they can’t get touched’ meaning somebody that be on the computer all day, it wasn’t really saying him.”

As for the money line, the “Heyy” rapper stands firm on that assertion. “Then, I seen another interview where he said, ‘rappers broke and lease their cars,’ stop playing bro.”

This back-and-forth comes almost two years after Akademiks was a vocal supporter of Lil Baby, going so far as to suggest he was the MVP of 2020.

Was Lil Baby the MVP of hip hop this year? He pulled 2 billion streams alone on Spotify pic.twitter.com/087WbcbfoJ — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) December 3, 2020

Their relationship took a turn after the My Turn rapper allegedly blocked the podcaster on Twitter, with the beef now unfolding into rap disses and legal threats.