DJ Akademiks Inks Deal With Right-Wing Platform Rumble

DJ Akademiks has signed an exclusive live-streaming deal with Rumble, Yahoo Finance reports. Akademiks’ new contract with the right-wing video-sharing platform will see him go live three to five days out of the week on the medium.

Continuing his usual content of Hip-Hop coverage and analysis of the culture, the Jamaican-American pundit is set to offer “satirical takes on top headlines.” Ak spoke about the new deal, where he claimed he signed with Rumble for their “creator first” strategy.

“I look forward to being one of the first to bring music and cultural conversations to a platform like Rumble,” said DJ Akademiks. “There have been many bad decisions at larger platforms where they haven’t put creators first and they are disconnected to the community. I feel now is an inflection point for streaming platforms. I couldn’t be more excited to lead this effort on a platform that puts creators first.”

Chris Pavlovski, Rumble chairman and CEO, also discussed their newest content creator. Pavlovski asserted that signing the controversial figure was a “statement” to other streaming platforms that they’re “serious” about producing content.

“Akademiks is one of the most influential personalities in the Hip-Hop and cultural world,” said Rumble Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski. “Having him on Rumble sends a big statement to the other platforms on how serious we are in getting into different channels of content, from sports to music to culture.”

Rumble was founded in October 2013 and is described as “a high-growth neutral video platform…creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture.”

Fans of DJ Akademiks can tune in at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday (April 11), for his Rumble debut.