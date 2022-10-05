DJ Cassidy’s ‘Pass The Mic’ Assembles Hip-Hop Titans For Last Edition On BET

DJ Cassidy put the cherry on top of the celebratory evening with the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards edition of his series, Pass The Mic. The virtual cypher brought out heavy hitters from the West Coast and the birthplace of Hip-Hop, New York City. For the 10th and last televised episode, each rapper performed portions of their classic records with ad-libs from the 41-year-old deejay himself. A few of the tracks were also heard during the Loud 30 Tribute performance during the award show.

For the series’ grand finale of his 30-minute programming, Method Man kicked things off, rapping passionately to “Da Rockwilder” before his partner-in-bars Redman joined the fun. It became a bigger family affair as the Wu-Tang Clan’s own Raekwon jumped in next to perform “C.R.E.A.M.,” followed by Ghostface Killah spitting “Criminology,” and RZA bringing it home with the anthemic “Wu-Tang Clan Ain’t Nuthing Ta F**k Wit.”

After a quick break, Swizz Beatz appeared onscreen to pay homage to the late DMX with a spirited performance of “Ruff Ryder’s Anthem,” before being joined by The LOX’s Sheek Louch for the chaotic “Wild Out.” The Yonkers trio’s presence reached full form when Jadakiss and Styles P went back and forth over their iconic record “We Gonna Make It.” Havoc finished the set with his verse on Mobb Deep’s “Shook Ones, Part II.”

Freeway provided a very brief intermission from the NYC Hip-Hop energy with his verse on “What We Do” before M.O.P’s Billy Danze and Lil’ Fame literally upped the ante with “Ante Up.” Remy Ma was the sole woman participant but held her own with her verse on the “Ante Up Remix” before Busta Rhymes reminded viewers of his rapid flows on “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See.”

Not to be outdone, the West Coast had something to say. Too Short went on and on with his bonafide classic “Blow The Whistle” before Xzibit performed “Bi**h Please” while seated on a cozy couch. Kurupt showed his duality as he had a blast while rapping along to “Ain’t No Fun.” Warren G mellowed things a bit with his smooth performance of “Regulate” before Ice Cube finished off the Pass The Mic session with his aptly named and timed track “It Was A Good Day.”

Despite each rapper being in different locations and performing remotely, the nostalgic energy was high. DJ Cassidy’s love for Hip-Hop produced a very special set of moments after yet another celebratory evening on BET.

Check out every post-BET Hip Hop Awards Pass The Mic performance in the playlist below.