DJ Drama’s Camp Dispels Rumor He Spent $120K To Recover Stolen Chains

DJ Drama attends the Strength of a Woman's MJB “Celebrating Hip Hop 50” Concert in Partnership with Mary J. Blige, Pepsi, and Live Nation Urban at State Farm Arena on May 12, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

DJ Drama was allegedly robbed in Toronto this past week and was rumored to have spent $120,000 to recover his stolen jewelry. The 45-year-old’s camp has denied these claims.

DJ Akademiks reshared a Keep6ixsolid report on Tuesday (June 13) stating that the Gangsta Grillz innovators’ stolen chains were on the way back to him after being taken on Saturday (June 10). Toronto rapper Top5 replied to the post, saying “120K for the chain back that’s a good deal” with laughing emojis and a handshake emoji.

Ak then shared the rapper’s comment in another post, to which Generation Now’s official Instagram account jumped into the comments and dropped a cap emoji. The label’s co-founder doubled down on his own Instagram account, laughing off the story with “Lololololololol.”

DJ Drama’s camp calls cap on claims he paid $120K to get his stolen chains back https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/3ZuZ0rGR9o — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) June 13, 2023

DJ Drama allegedly gets chain snatched for "not checking in" with Toronto goons https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/CeRAo987j4 — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) June 11, 2023

This all came about when Top5 posted a video on Saturday of three masked men saying, “That’s what you f**kin’ get for not checkin’ in! Shout out boy, Drizzy, eh? Triple G’s, you know how we rock! Braap! Braap!” He claimed that they were in possession of DJ Drama’s Generation Now chains, writing “For all you that don’t post my music, and don’t play my music 2023 your chains are getting snatched.. @djdrama come get ur chain back lil boy” in the caption.

A Twitter user shared more alleged details via an eyewitness on Sunday (June 11). “A man messaged the betting group last night saying ‘Biiiiiiig fight at my club tonight lol. Man’s jumped dj drama and this guy is still GUSHING blood like 20 mins later,'” the user wrote. “And then another man called me saying he witnessed it live [laughing emojis].”