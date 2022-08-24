DJ Drama Challenges DJ Khaled To A Potential ‘Verzuz’

DJ Drama has issued DJ Khaled a Verzuz challenge, and he wants the smoke as soon as possible. During a Rory & Mal podcast appearance on Sunday (August 21), the Gangsta Grillz DJ sounded off on a potential matchup with Khaled. He explained how extensive his catalog is and that “nobody’s outperforming” him.

“How bout we just do it and see who wins?” DJ Drama defiantly asked. “You can throw anybody in the mix, and let’s see who wins. I want all the smoke. When it comes down to Verzuz, I got a lot of cultural records. I am not to be underestimated.”

Drama added, “LOX put on a master class, and I would do the same f**king thing if I got my Verzuz. Set it up. I’m really like that. I’m the full package. Nobody’s outperforming me.”

DJ Khaled previously spoke about Verzuz on Drink Champs during his appearance on Saturday (August 20). He declared nobody could beat him, saying, “anybody that’s ever asked me, I’ve always said that.” But even then, he wouldn’t want to participate in the music competition.

“I got love for Verzuz. I’ve SoundClashed my whole life. I’ve been battling my whole life, trust me. But, you know, I’m at a point right now, and I’m blessed,” he said. “We all blessed, you blessed, but when it comes down to battling and Verzuz and all that, I’m more of a fan of it because I used to SoundClash my whole life.”

DJ Drama and DJ Khaled have both been increasingly active in the hip-hop space over the past year. Drama released D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape with Dreamville on March 31 and collaborated with Tyler, the Creator for his 2020 Grammy-award-winning album, Call Me If You Get Lost.

Meanwhile, Khaled is gearing up to drop his forthcoming album GOD DID, set to release on August 26. The LP features Jay-Z, Kanye West, Drake, Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, and more guest appearances. It’ll be interesting to see what comes of this potential matchup.

Watch DJ Drama’s Rory & Mal podcast episode below.