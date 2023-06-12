DJ Drama Allegedly Robbed By Drake Fans In Toronto

DJ Drama keeps the crowd going at his listening party at The Classic Cat on February 02, 2023 in West Hollywood, California.

DJ Drama was allegedly robbed in Toronto, 6ixBuzzTV reports. The entertainment outlet uploaded a clip on Sunday (June 11) of three masked men flaunting cash and what appeared to be the DJ’s chains.

As the video continued, one of the men can be heard giving a shoutout to Drake while claiming Drama was beat up for “not checking in.”

“That’s what you f**kin’ get for not checkin’ in! Shout out the boy Drizzy, eh? Triple G’s, you know how we rock! Braat, braat!” The video also shows a picture of the Philadelphia native standing next to Rosario Dawson wearing the chains that the men appear with.

DJ Drama allegedly got robbed last night in Toronto for not “checking in” pic.twitter.com/bUXOmAxQYW — 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixbuzztv) June 11, 2023

Since the incident, neither Drizzy nor DJ Drama have addressed the alleged robbery. The pair of men put their feud to bed in 2022, after they were both seen in Kentucky at Churchill Downs hanging with Jack Harlow. Drama uploaded pictures of the event to Instagram, including a video showing himself smiling with Harlow and Aubrey in good spirits.

Around the same time, in May 2022, the Gangsta Grillz founder tweeted about his relationship with Drake. He replied to a fan expressing their shock at his Generation Now artist featuring Drizzy on “Churchill Downs.”

“We gotta stop this narrative lol,” he typed. “Me & Drake been put that to rest. Grown men sh*t, and beyond that, Jack & Drake cultivated they own relationship. Now [everybody] go stream that ‘Churchill Downs.'”

Issues with Drama and Drizzy arrived in 2015 when the former told Meek Mill that the Canadian rapper hired a ghostwriter for his feature on 2015’s “R.I.C.O.” The rumors would set in motion Drake’s infamous beef with Mill throughout the summer of 2016.