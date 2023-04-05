DJ Envy And Wife Gia Casey Declined ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Offer

Raashaun “DJ Envy” Casey and his wife, Gia, have declined their most recent offer to be a part of Bravo TV’s Real Housewives of New Jersey. According to Page Six, DJ Envy doesn’t want to stick out like a sore thumb on the longstanding reality TV show.

“I don’t want to a be the token black person on the show,” Envy told the outlet. “They would have to make it make sense, and we not into that type of beef and drama. When I see you fighting each other and flipping tables that’s not my family.”

He added, “We have been asked a couple of times about joining the ‘Real Housewives,’ but I don’t think that’s for us. I don’t know how we would fit into all of that. I will be honest, I don’t see myself hanging out with [the cast] so much. When they go out and do certain things, it is just not my vibe.”

Gia Casey (L) and DJ Envy visit SiriusXM Studio on April 20, 2022 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Gia, who married The Breakfast Club radio host 22 years ago, is familiar with the cast of RHONJ as she’s friends with popular star of the show Teresa Giudice. Envy also expressed that he’s familiar with the cast and that their children all know each other.

“I do know all the cast members of New Jersey,” he said. “My kids and their kids know each other from dance or gymnastics. So that’s how I know Teresa and Joe Gorga, and all of those other people — but I don’t think we would fit in.”

DJ Envy, 45, has other TV deals on the table right now. His and Charlamagne Tha God’s nationally syndicated Power 105.1 radio show just inked a deal with BET. The network revealed the new addition to its daytime programming on Thursday (March 30), in which the hour-long show will air five days a week through a partnership with iHeartMedia, beginning April 17.

Radio personalities DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God speak onstage at the Power105.1 Breakfast Club Anniversary party presented by Verizon on December 17, 2015 in New York City. Matthew Eisman/Getty Images

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to showcase The Breakfast Club on BET,” exclaimed DJ Envy in a statement. “I love what the new BET is doing!”

CThaGod chimed in, “BET has been the home of so many cultural institutions, like Rap City and 106 & Park, that have shaped a generation. Those shows laid the foundation for The Breakfast Club to stand on and grow into the cultural institution that we have become. We look forward to carrying on the tradition.”