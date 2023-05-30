DJ Envy Says Gunplay’s “Illegal” Phone Recording Has Florida Attorneys Calling

DJ Envy has accused Gunplay of breaking Florida law by recording a recent phone conversation between the two. During the conversation, Gunplay pressed Envy about comments made regarding he and his family seeking financial assistance for his daughter’s medical procedure. Envy, who has been embroiled in a heated back-and-forth with Rick Ross, had mentioned Gunplay’s apparent financial woes in an attempt to discredit the MMG leader, alleging that Ross doesn’t take care of his inner-circle.

“We reported a story that [Gunplay] had to put a GoFundMe up because he was having some problems,” Envy said during a recent The Breakfast Club broadcast. “If that’s your brother, you take care of your brother.”

The Queens native’s comments were in reference to reports of the “Cartoons & Cereal” rapper and his fiancée setting up a GoFundMe page in February 2023 to raise money to help pay for their newborn daughter’s open heart surgery.

In a clip posted by Gunplay on social media, he can be heard speaking with Charlamagne Tha God, who notifies him that DJ Envy is also on the line. The MMG member wrote in the caption that he “knew @djenvy would renig on his word to apologize publicly and I knew I would have to do it for him” as his reasoning for going public with the conversation. “I waited and waited he had all the opportunities and didn’t do it so I did it for him.”

After the two greet each other, Gunplay asks Envy “why he’s talking crazy” about him, his wife, and their GoFundMe for their daughter’s medical procedure. He then chides the DJ for inserting his family’s personal matters into his feud with Ross, before threatening to physically assault him for his remarks.

“My baby was sick, man,” he said. “She had a heart defect, my brother. That has nothing to do with cars. You know I’ll slap the sh*t out you, boy.”

Envy began to attempt to apologize, but as Gunplay continued to threaten to slap him, he responded by telling the rapper “We ain’t doing all that” before saying he’d defend himself if an altercation occurred. As the two continued to go back and forth, Gunplay asked Envy why he inserted him into his beef with Rozay, as the former mixtape DJ argued that his comments were not meant to be disrespectful to him or his family.

“I’m having a conversation with you,” Envy said at one point during the exchange. “If you feel like I disrespected you, I’m talking to you like a man and I’m like, ‘Nah, I would never.’ And if you feel I did, I apologize, that wasn’t my intention.”

DJ Envy attends ‘Rémy Martin & Grammy-Award Winning Producer Jermaine Dupri Host The Finale Of Rémy Producers’ at Gold Room on September 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Rémy Martin

Unsatisfied, Gunplay demanded that Envy give him a public apology, citing his wife’s reaction and the overall severity of the situation. “My wife is affected by that, my brother,” he said. “We sat in that hospital for 28 days, homie. That sh*t was some real sh*t. It ain’t even about the money. My wife is in panic mode. My wife put that up and this is what it is and that’s how she felt, that she wanted to [do that]. She was in panic mode. I told her to chill, but it’s cool. We did a GoFundMe, that ain’t nothing my brother. So don’t bring my child into this my ni**a ’cause then we’re gonna be having bad blood, dog.” Envy agreed to apologize and promised to “clear it up” publicly before the clip abruptly ended.

However, after catching wind of Gunplay’s social media post, Envy addressed the matter on The Breakfast Club on Tuesday (May 30), stating that he had been out of the country and was unable to give a public apology until his return on air. He also said that Gunplay recording and sharing their conversation without his knowledge was against Florida state law. He also alluded to the move being a publicity stunt on the rapper’s end.

“When you record a phone call, I felt like that was chasing something else,” Envy reasoned. “It is against the law to record somebody’s phone conversation and not tell them. That’s against the law.”

Gunplay attends the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

The 45-year-old continued, adding “Florida is where this happened. Under Florida statute 934.03, secretly audio recording of another individual is a third-degree felony offense, punishable up to five years in prison and a fine.” Envy says he’s already by contacted by district attorneys in Florida regarding the post, which has since gone viral. He also took a jab at Gunplay, arguing that him recording the call and sharing it with the world was “not a man thing to do.”

Watch DJ Envy discuss his issues with Gunplay and Rick Ross below.