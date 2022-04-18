Skip to main content
Celebrities React To DJ Kay Slay’s Death

A number of Hip-Hop luminaries paid tribute to Kay Slay, including 50 Cent, LL Cool J, Jadakiss, and Fat Joe.

DJ Kay Slay Wearing T-Shirt
Scott Gries/Getty Images

The death of DJ Kay Slay, who passed away on Easter Sunday (April 17), has rocked the music community. News of the legendary spinner’s death, which was reportedly due to complications related to the COVID-19 diagnosis he received in December 2021, surfaced on Sunday evening, resulting in an outpouring of mourning from the Harlem native’s family, friends, and collaborators. Kay Slay’s family released a statement addressing his passing on Monday (April 18) morning, writing that their hearts were “broken” and thanking the public for their well wishes and support.

Being entrenched in the Hip-Hop world, first as a graffiti artist before cementing himself as one of the most powerful DJs in New York City, DJ Kay Slay’s stature looms large with a number of the biggest figures in the game taking time out to acknowledge his life, impact, and legacy.

Among those who paid their respects to Kay Slay was 50 Cent, who worked alongside the DJ during his own rise to stardom on the mixtape circuit. Posting a photo of himself and Kay Slay with a quote about Slay’s role in his own development as an artist, 50 wrote “Rest In Peace K slay God bless you” in the caption. In addition to Fif, LL Cool J, Jadakiss, Fat Joe, Public Enemy, and even former rivals like DJ Clue also paid tribute to Slay with posts on social media, which you can check out below.

