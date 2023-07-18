DJ Khaled Says He And His Wife Are “Praying And Trying” To Have A Daughter

DJ Khaled is ready to expand his family yet again. The Grammy-winning artist revealed to Page Six that he and his wife, Nicole Tuck, are trying to add a daughter to their family of four.

“I can’t even lie to you; We have been praying and trying for a girl,” Khaled explained to the outlet on Friday (July 14) at the Shawn Carter Foundation 20th Anniversary Gala. This wasn’t the first time the 47-year-old expressed interest in having a little girl.

In April 2021, he told PEOPLE that he was ready then. “I’m ready. I’m ready to go at it,” Khaled exclaimed. “Whatever God blesses us with, we’d be grateful. I would love for us to have another beautiful blessing and [my] two boys could have a sister… It’s all in God’s hands and, at the end of the day, we grateful and we enjoying this. Family is everything.”

There was no word on if they’re trying to conceive the old-fashioned way or via surrogate, but he did speak on the values he and Tuck are instilling in their boys.

“The kids hang out with mommy and daddy every day and they see us work every day, so that’s how you teach your kids how to hustle,” he told Page Six. “You bring them around greatness and you bring them around love. I let Asahd and Aalam know everyday that if they want sneakers, I tell them daddy gotta work hard to continue to buy boxes and boxes.”

However, he also shared that he will make sure they’ll be taken care of forever.

He concluded, “My kids are going to be good forever because mommy and daddy will make sure of that. That is what all mothers and fathers strive to do. But we also want them to be able to grow up and do whatever they want to do. Take the blessing to continue the legacy and take it to wherever they want to do, ’cause we do everything for our kids.”