DJ Khaled Introduces Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes, And Amy Schumer In Oscars 2022 Opening Monologue

(L-R) Co-hosts Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall speak onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

Hollywood’s official hypeman DJ Khaled crowned “three queens” cohosts Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes, and Amy Schumer took the stage at the 94th Academy Awards. The three women entered the stage with prepared jokes, and commentary discussing their peers, themselves, and political issues.

“This year, the Academy hired three women to host, because it’s cheaper than hiring one man,” joked Schumer, taking aim at the gender pay gap.

The women continued to go back-and-forth with conversational quips at the nominated films and present talent.

“I watched that movie three times, and I’m halfway through it,” Sykes said of The Power of the Dog.”

Hall and Sykes also joked about how Samuel L. Jackson‘s decorated resume had a few missing film genres and offered the idea of a rom-com or a musical with his popular profane prose in the titles. “Where’s Sam Jackson and Jenifer Lewis in When This Mofo Met That Mofo?” Sykes jokingly asked.

Regina Hall slam-dunked a joke on NBA All-Star Lebron James, wondering how his film Space Jam 2 wasn’t nominated for special effects after giving the athlete a hairline.

The women concluded with a political statement directed at Florida, declaring the night a “gay” affair as they repeated the word in response to the state’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

“We’re going to have a great night tonight, and for you people in Florida, we’re going to have a gay night,” Sykes exclaimed.

Watch their opening monologue below.