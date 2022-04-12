DJ Khaled Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

DJ Khaled has received the latest accolade in his decorated career as the hitmaker has received his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, an honor that’s been more than 25 years in the making.

During a ceremony held in Hollywood on Monday (April 11), Khaled was presented with a plaque of the star, after which he gave a triumphant speech noting the adversity and doubt he faced throughout his career while promising to remain a beacon of light through his creativity and platforms. “This right here, my star, I want my star to represent the light, the love that shines on everybody,” expressed the impresario.

Rapper Fat Joe, who helped introduce Khaled to the mainstream during the early aughts, took to the podium to speak on their personal and professional history with one another during a brief speech.

“When I first met Khaled, I fell in love with him,” Joe said of his longtime collaborator. “His charisma, his personality. And I knew that one day everybody else in the world would get what I got, a special guy. When I met him, he made me move out of New York to Miami just to be close to him and that energy was so infectious. So when I think of Khaled, I think of love. That’s the only reason you see the heavyweights here like you see ’em all here. Everybody flew in for this. And love of his family and his kids and that’s important. In Hip-Hop, for a long time, we haven’t really embraced fatherhood, nobody has done it like Khaled. Music-wise, there’s nobody with a greater ear,” Joe concluded, adding, “Khaled, I love you, man, it’s an honor to be up here with you.”

In addition to Fat Joe, Diddy also gave remarks, congratulating Khaled on his star while acknowledging his “relentless” grind while climbing up the rungs of the entertainment industry ladder. Other notable attendees who were present at Khaled’s Walk of Fame ceremony include Jay Z, L.A. Reid, Sylvia Rhone, Steve Rifkind, and Cool & Dre.

According to Khaled, he is currently working on a forthcoming 13th studio album, which is slated to drop this year.

Watch DJ Khaled’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony below.