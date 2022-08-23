According To DJ Khaled, No One Is Seeing Him In A Verzuz Battle

In a new episode of Drink Champs, DJ Khaled spoke on his inspirations, his extensive catalog and being a game-changer. He also mentioned that no one can see him when it comes to a Verzuz battle.

“Anybody that’s ever asked me that, I always said that. I’m never backing down on that talk,” Khaled said after N.O.R.E. asked who he’d go against in a Verzuz. “I’ve SoundClashed my whole life. I’ve been battling my whole life, trust me. I’m at a point right now: I’m blessed. You blessed, you blessed, we all blessed. But when it come down to battling and Verzuz and all that, I’m more of a fan of it because I used to SoundClash my whole life.”

Reiterating that his roster of hits is incomparable, the God Did producer said, “To answer your question, I really don’t see nobody. My catalog is super strong … I’m from Miami so if you expect me to be like … I don’t see nobody, and I mean that with love. My catalog is strong. You might wanna Google it and go check out my catalog, I been doing this shit for two decades! And I been putting hit records out for damn near 15 years! So really think about what you thinking and what you saying because Khaled got hits! A lot of hits!”

Khaled also shared the circumstances under which he would compete in a Verzuz battle. “For me, I wouldn’t do a Verzuz right now but if I ever did one, I would want to do it when I decide to not wanna make music no more,” he said. “That’s when I want my catalog to be praised, but right now, I’m just getting started.”

Watch DJ Khaled’s full Drink Champs episode above.