Skip to main content
Got a Tip?
Newsletters

According To DJ Khaled, No One Is Seeing Him In A Verzuz Battle

"My catalog is super strong!"

In a new episode of Drink Champs, DJ Khaled spoke on his inspirations, his extensive catalog and being a game-changer. He also mentioned that no one can see him when it comes to a Verzuz battle.

“Anybody that’s ever asked me that, I always said that. I’m never backing down on that talk,” Khaled said after N.O.R.E. asked who he’d go against in a Verzuz. “I’ve SoundClashed my whole life. I’ve been battling my whole life, trust me. I’m at a point right now: I’m blessed. You blessed, you blessed, we all blessed. But when it come down to battling and Verzuz and all that, I’m more of a fan of it because I used to SoundClash my whole life.”

DJ Khaled Wearing Suit
Related Story

DJ Khaled Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Reiterating that his roster of hits is incomparable, the God Did producer said, “To answer your question, I really don’t see nobody. My catalog is super strong … I’m from Miami so if you expect me to be like … I don’t see nobody, and I mean that with love. My catalog is strong. You might wanna Google it and go check out my catalog, I been doing this shit for two decades! And I been putting hit records out for damn near 15 years! So really think about what you thinking and what you saying because Khaled got hits! A lot of hits!”

Khaled also shared the circumstances under which he would compete in a Verzuz battle. “For me, I wouldn’t do a Verzuz right now but if I ever did one, I would want to do it when I decide to not wanna make music no more,” he said. “That’s when I want my catalog to be praised, but right now, I’m just getting started.”

Watch DJ Khaled’s full Drink Champs episode above.

Icon Link Plus Icon

Vibe is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Vibe Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad