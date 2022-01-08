DJ Kid Capri Tests Positive For COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the Hip-Hop community as DJ Kid Capri is the latest figure to test positive for the virus. The normally jovial jockey took to Instagram Live on Thursday (Jan. 6) to reveal the news to his followers while urging them to take the proper precautions in light of new variants of the virus emerging.

“I’m sick as hell. Stay home if it’s not important,” the Bronx native captioned a repost of his initial Live, before giving the public the status of his current condition. “I’m sick as sh*t, man, y’all got to be careful out there, man. It’s bad out there man.” He continued, adding, “My heart is pounding, my back hurts. I’m pretty far from good.”

Despite being a king of the nightlife himself, Kid Capri made it clear that your health should not be risked for the sake of a good time, reiterating his advice for the public to continue to social distance and stay away from large crowds. “Take care of yourselves. F**k the parties, f**K hanging out. If you ain’t got to be somewhere, then don’t go. Just relax, cos this sh*t is no joke.” The famed spinner also announced that he has canceled all of his upcoming appearances in light of his battle with the potentially deadly virus.

News of DJ Kid Capri’s battle with COVID-19 comes days after it was revealed that fellow mixtape legend DJ Kay Slay has also tested positive. Slay is currently hospitalized and had to be put on a ventilator to assist with his breathing. Kid Capri, who is a friend of Kay Slay, also gave an update on The Drama King’s condition, which appears to be gradually improving.

“I called Kay Slay in the hospital and he said he almost checked out,” shared Capri. “I think he getting better though.”

VIBE wishes DJ Kid Capri a full and speedy recovery.