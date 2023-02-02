DJ Mustard To Pay Ex-Wife $18K A Month In Child Support

DJ Mustard performs onstage during day 1 of the 2016 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Weekend 2 at the Empire Polo Club on April 22, 2016 in Indio, California.

DJ Mustard has agreed to pay his former spouse approximately $18,342 per month beginning in February, Radar Online reports.

After demanding $80,000 a month in child support, the estranged couple agreed on the noticeably lower figure and submitted it to the court on Tuesday (Jan. 31).

Mustard and ex-wife, Chanel Thierry, also agreed on joint custody for their three kids, Kiylan, Kauner, and Kody. However, it has been reported that Thierry’s battle for the once-requested $80,000 (approximately $82,628) is still being pursued, as the former wife only agreed to “postpone the hearing” for her motion to a later date.

The agreement between the two parties arrived weeks after Chanel claimed her attorneys deduced Mustard’s 2020 adjusted gross income was over $10 million after a forensic review.

Additionally, according to their Pre-Marital Agreement, Thierry will acquire $35,000 monthly in spousal support, with Mustard expected to “true up his support payments from June 1, 2022, to present.”

DJ Mustard poses backstage during day 1 of the 2016 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Weekend 2 at the Empire Polo Club on April 22, 2016 in Indio, California. Michael Tullberg/Getty Images for Coachella

The estranged spouse also claims dealing with Dijon Isaiah McFarlane grew “increasingly difficult.” She explained that co-parenting becoming a hurdle because “Mustard does not communicate or answer her text messages.”

Mustard also issued a bevy of requests with the court. McFarlane requested that the ex-couple “reserve jurisdiction over all other subject matter issues of the marriage, including but not limited to, child custody and visitation, child support, spousal support, division of community property assets and liabilities, confirmation of separate property assets and liabilities, reimbursement claims, and attorney and expert fees and costs, and all other matters which the Court determines appropriate and within the scope of the jurisdiction.”

The Grammy award winning producer previously submitted a court filing to counter his ex-wife’s filing. On Thursday (Jan. 26.), Radar Online reports that the document gives the 32-year-old’s side of the story. He pushes back on the claim that he “starved her out financially” and has done his duties as a father in the separation.

“Chanel’s claim that I have starved her out financially since separation is a flat-out lie. From the time Chanel and I separated in May 2022, I continued to uphold my obligation to support her and the children,” Mustard said. “I continued to pay all of Chanel’s living expenses, including all of her credit card bills. I also continued paying Chanel’s housing costs and the children’s expenses including private school tuition.”

