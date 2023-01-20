DJ Mustard’s Ex-Wife Seeking $80K Per Month In Child Support

DJ Mustard’s former spouse, Chanel Thierry, is demanding over $80,000 in child support.

The Blast reports that Thierry is asking for “reasonable support” in the amount of $82,628 per month for all three of their children. However, the total ask could change based on a pending review of Mustard’s 2022 earnings.

After forensic review, Chanel claims her attorneys concluded that Mustard’s 2020 adjusted gross income was over $10 million dollars. But while they wait for 2022, she demands “a temporary support order.”

Meanwhile, per their Pre-Marital Agreement, the DJ’s ex-wife will receive $35,000 monthly in spousal support. It also states that Mustard will “true up his support payments from June 1, 2022, to present.” On top of that figure, she also seeks a supplementary $60,000 from the “Pure Water” producer to “true up the support payments he has made thus far.”

Elsewhere in the legal docs, Thierry, who was with the artist, née Dijon Isaiah McFarlane, for a decade and then married in 2020, expresses that she wants joint custody of her kids.

DJ Mustard performs onstage at Pandora Sounds Like You Summer at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on July 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Pandora

However, if the separated couple can’t decide on the custody situation, she would like “tie-breaking authority” of their kid’s “health and education.” Thierry also asserts that dealing with Mcfarlane has grown “increasingly difficult,” with co-parenting becoming a challenge since “Mustard does not communicate or answer her text messages.”

In response to the bevy of demands, McFarlane, 32, filed a request “for a status judgment,” allowing the estranged couple to be deemed single.

He requests that they “reserve jurisdiction over all other subject matter issues of the marriage, including but not limited to, child custody and visitation, child support, spousal support, division of community property assets and liabilities, confirmation of separate property assets and liabilities, reimbursement claims, and attorney and expert fees and costs, and all other matters which the Court determines appropriate and within the scope of the jurisdiction.”

McFarlane and Thierry are set to appear in court on Feb. 1, 2023, to discuss her demands.