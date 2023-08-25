DJ Paul Confirms Authorities Know Identity Of Gangsta Boo’s Killer

Earlier this week, Three 6 Mafia member Crunchy Black accused Gangsta Boo’s brother of being her killer. DJ Paul revealed via social media that the authorities already know the identity of who took the late rapper’s life.

HipHopDX reported on Black’s statement and shared it via their Instagram account. A fan commented, “Take the info to the authorities please, social media never solves any crimes.” Paul responded, “They have it. They have her phone and they know who did it.”

Though the 46-year-old rapper did not explicitly state that the killer was E Gutta, Boo’s brother, fans did take comfort in knowing that the situation is being handled. Check out their exchange below.

DJ Paul speaks on Gangsta Boo’s death, says authorities "know who did it"https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/CoDxAESPmo — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) August 25, 2023

Gangsta Boo passed away on New Year’s Day 2023 due to an accidental overdose, per the autopsy report. Her brother E Gutta was reportedly with her and was also hospitalized, though he survived, which caused skepticism as to his possible involvement in her death.

“Ay tell everybody that you probably got her up outta here on purpose,” a man who was in jail with Gutta wrote on Instagram. “Did u tell these folk that all u used to do when we was locked up was talk about how much u hate her cuz she ain’t send you no bread or help put you on? U a phony. I’m bout to reach out to yo whole family and tell them everything you used to be talking about in prison when it came to Boo. Imma start wit your mama because she needs to know her son ain’t sh*t.”

Crunchy Black screenshotted the message and made his own post. “God is good he sent me this to post and sure against the boo brother we on your a**. He was in jail y’all talking about how he hate her how he going to do something to her if anybody f**k with boo you know she had a good heart,” he wrote. “Things that she couldn’t do she wouldn’t going to do it things that she could do you can depend on her being there for you I’m being there for my friend get it how you live or don’t live at all miss you love you just like I miss my daughter.” Check out the post below.