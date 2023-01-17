DJ Paul Responds To Backlash For Not Attending Gangsta Boo’s Funeral

DJ Paul has responded to backlash from social media regarding his absence from rap star Gangsta Boo’s funeral, which took place on Saturday (Jan. 14) in Southaven, Mississippi. The 46-year-old addressed the speculation over his decision to skip his late Three 6 Mafia groupmate’s homegoing service in a clip posted on his Instagram account on Sunday (Jan. 15).

“Lemme explain something to y’all bi**h a** ni**as out there who got something to say about me not coming to Boo funeral,” Paul seethed, before revealing that he personally covered the costs for the Memphis rapper’s service himself. “Ni**a, I paid for the funeral, hoe! I’m on muthaf**kin’ tour and even if I wasn’t, I don’t do funerals, n-gga! The last time I was at a funeral, it wasn’t nothing but a bunch of groupie a** muthaf**kin’ ni**as up in that muthaf**ka.”

He continued by voicing his belief that Gangsta Boo would understand the reasoning behind his decision and that he owes no explanation to anyone questioning his loyalty and respect. “Boo know how much I loved her, I know how much she loved me, ni**a,” the Academy Award winner said. “I ain’t got nothin’ to prove to none of you punk-a**, groupie-a** ni**as up in there.”

Gangsta Boo and DJ Paul of Three 6 Mafia visit the SiriusXM Studios on October 22, 2013 in New York City. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

DJ Paul then went on to take credit for his role in nurturing Gangsta Boo’s artistry and jumpstarting her career, as well as making it possible for her to share her talent with the masses.

“It wouldn’t be nothin but about four or five muthaf**kas in there if it wasn’t for who I created. Ni**a, what I created,” he said. “The teenage girl I found. Ni**a, I’m the one that wrote ‘Where Dem Dollas At’ hook, ni**a. I’m the one who was writing and producing that sh*t. Yeah she did her verses, she did some hooks. Juicy [J] was doing beats, he was doing hooks. But I discovered her, ni**a! I went to school with her, she went to school with me.”

The renowned rapper and DJ also addressed comments regarding the humble casket for attendees at the funeral to view Gangsta Boo’s body, stating that her mother had decided to cremate her body, per family tradition. In addition to paying for Gangsta Boo’s funeral, Paul also revealed that he’d previously covered the cost for the homegoing services of Three 6 Mafia members Koopsta Knicca and Lord Infamous, as well as late Memphis rapper Snootie Wild.

Gangsta Boo passed away on Jan. 1, being found dead in her hometown of Memphis. The rapper, born Lola Mitchell, was 43 at the time of her death. No official cause of death has been revealed, but it’s been reported that she possibly passed away due to an overdose of a fentanyl-laced substance. During her career, she appeared alongside Three 6 Mafia on several group albums and also released three solo albums and other collaborative projects.