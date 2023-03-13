DJ Quik Reveals He Almost Fought Tupac Over Performance Style

Tupac was known to take his craft very seriously. DJ Quik recently revealed that his supposed mimicry of the late rapper’s performance style almost caused a fistfight between them.

“Outside of the studio he was a jokester – bagging on ni**as — joking, fun — we toured a little bit,” the Compton, Calif. producer told All The Smoke during a Thursday (March 9) episode. “He got in my a** one time too — we were about to get into a fight because he thought I was stealing his stage show — like when he would rap and jump up on the speakers.”

Quik recounted how he told Pac his inspiration came from Bobby Brown’s performance style and that people had been doing that before him. The “California Love” rapper was still incensed and told him “That’s my sh*t. Tell him to stop stealing my mother f**king show.” Fortunately, the two channeled their intense emotions into something more productive than fighting: lifting weights. Check out the full story below.

DJ Quik has had his own showing of emotions recently. Back in December, he went on a tweet spree expressing how he felt he should be regarded in the same light as Dr. Dre. “I know it’s early. But I deserve to be where Dre is,” he wrote. “I don’t think it’s fair, but I understand why. I’ve never had a machine behind me, that always hurt my friends more than it did me.”

Despite feeling slighted, Quik found solace in what he has accomplished and who he has been able to help. “I know I’ll never be as popular as I need to be, but I have 10s of artists superstars! And when they shine, I just smile. The janitor doesn’t get all the glory, but he keeps the backstage, clean as a triage.”