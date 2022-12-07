DJ Quik Says He Deserves To Be Considered As Dr. Dre’s Equal

Dj Quik feels he deserves the same recognition as Dr. Dre. On Tuesday night (Dec. 6), Quik, 52, took to Twitter to speak his mind about his “big brother,” frankly stating that he “deserves to be where Dre is.” As he continued, the Quik is the Name DJ reassured his fans and followers that his series of tweets wasn’t a “meltdown” but more so him “expressing himself as neutrally” as he could.

“I know it’s early. But I deserve to be where Dre is,” he began his stream of Tweets. “I don’t think it’s fair, but I understand why. I’ve never had a machine behind me, that always hurt my friends more than it did me. My friends have come to me in confidentiality to say ‘Do your music like you want to. Just be DJ Quik! People love that sh*t!'”

“This doesn’t need to be on a podcast. Because you have fire starters, who want to spin everything to get more ratings. But the truth is: I love Dr. Dre, like a big brother, one I never had. It pains me when people pit us against each other.”

Later in his series of tweets, the “Tonite” artist continued, offering wisdom to young artists seeking to become stars. However, he then declared that he would never receive proper flowers and matching popularity and yet, he insisted that it was okay because he had other artists he helped become superstars.

“There is no automatic winning lottery ticket for everyone, Periodt. On this planet, you get what you get. But it’s what you do with what you have been given to work with that makes you a star. I know I’ll never be as popular as I need to be, but I have 10s of artists superstars! And when they shine, I just smile. The janitor doesn’t get all the glory, but he keeps the backstage, clean as a triage.”

Quik and Dre have often crossed paths throughout their storied careers. Both of the acclaimed producers found themselves in the halls of Death Row under Suge Knight’s reign in the 90s. In 2002, they collaborated for Quik’s Under Tha Influence and Training Day soundtrack cut, “Put It On Me.”

This isn’t the first time that Quik demanded his proper respect, as the artist legally known as David Marvin Blake filmed himself burning a three-figure royalty check from Death Row records, claiming the money was offensive.

“I’m not so happy,” the legendary producer said. “I’m real offended by this Death Row check and this amount. As much work as I did for these sons of bi**hes, I feel the respect factor is crazy. There is none. So to show you how much your money means to me, Mr. Death Row Records — all the 2Pac stuff I did, help with Tha Dogg Pound project. Devil, you are a bi**h.”

“I want my real money and I want all my credits for everything that I did in this industry,” Blake continued. “All the songs, including ‘Hot In Herre’ by Nelly and Pharrell. I want my credit for being ‘Get Nekkid.’ I want my credit from Kendrick Lamar — and this is no disrespect to Kendrick Lamar, I love TDE, you guys are awesome — but the fact y’all left my credit off ‘King Kunta’ [To Pimp A Butterfly] was crazy.”