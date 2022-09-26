DJ Whoo Kid And Waka Flocka Flame Challenge AEW Superstars To Match For Charity

DJ Whoo Kid is known for tearing things up on the 1’s and 2’s, but it appears he is ready to make his professional wrestling debut.

The 49-year old, flanked by Waka Flocka Flame, laid down the gauntlet to former AEW Tag Team Champions Swerve In Our Glory — made up of Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland — via TMZ. The loser of the proposed match would have to pay $100,000 to charity.

The beef between the rappers and wrestlers began last Wednesday (Sept. 21) when DJ Whoo Kid accompanied Swerve In Our Glory’s challengers, The Acclaimed (“Platinum” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens), to the ring before their championship match. The former G-Unit DJ was originally supposed to accompany Lee and Strickland, but changed his mind after hearing The Acclaimed rap before the show began. Whoo Kid switched teams and instead assigned New York rapper Fabolous to accompany Swerve In Our Glory.

Evidently, Strickland did not take too kindly to the switch, but “No Hands” artist Waka does not seem concerned about he and DJ Whoo Kid’s chances. In fact, the Atlanta rapper said “It’s not safe for Swerve in Atlanta” and followed up with “We’ll have a match right in the parking lot. Get the ref, it’s goin’ down!”

Time will tell whether this match comes to fruition, but given the fact that Action Bronson wrestled on AEW Rampage Grand Slam this past Friday (Sept. 23), it is very possible that Whoo Kid and Flocka aren’t too far off.