D.L. Hughley Responds To Kanye West’s Threats Following His Comments On Ye’s Divorce

Since news emerged of the separation and pending divorce between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, the DONDA rapper has not been taking things well. From sharing poems about divorce and being “dead” on his Instagram to the constant harassment towards the mother of his four children and her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, people are no longer brushing off Ye’s behavior.

Comedian D.L. Hughley is one of those who addressed the situation during a recent interview. The Original Kings of Comedy star expressed, “I think that I’ve watched too many times when things like that happened and a woman or somebody is not believed. And then things escalate. He is stalking her. You can think it’s cute. If it was my daughter, I’d do something about it. I don’t think it’s funny. I think that you can’t write a beat so good that you get to do these things. And society laughs it off because they say, ‘Well, she’s showing her ass all the time and he’s this and he’s that.’ […] The difference between him and a restraining order is about 20 hits and a couple of hundred million dollars.”

Rejecting his comments, Ye addressed Hughley’s statements at great length on Sunday (March 13) in since-removed Instagram posts, where he even stated, “I can afford to hurt you” and referred to the comedian as a “drug addict.”

Hours later, Hughley responded to Ye’s deleted posts on Twitter. “Ain’t no way in hell I’d ever be scared of a dude who wears #IKnowWhatDidLastSummerBoots!!!” he wrote.

He also expressed, “#Kanye!! It’s just too bad that you acting like a nut won’t stop #Pete [Davidson] from bustin one!! Hmmm! Ain’t it weird that #Kanye supposedly has all these goons who will kill for him, but not one of them will get his prescriptions filled? Here’s a thought while you’re on your way to kill me in Calabasas, how about somebody drop by CVS and pick up his Xanax! Lol #TeamDl.”

#Kanye!! It’s just too bad that you acting like a nut won’t stop #Pete from bustin one!! #TeamDl — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) March 13, 2022

Hmmm! Ain’t it weird that #Kanye supposedly has all these goons who will kill for him, but not one of them will get his prescriptions filled? Here’s a thought while you’re on your way to kill me in Calabasas, how about somebody drop by CVS and pick up his Xanax! Lol #TeamDl — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) March 13, 2022

In a since-deleted rebuttal, Ye considered Hughley’s mental health arguments a “weak” tactic.