DMX’s Alleged 15th Child Joins Battle Over His Estate

The battle over late rap icon DMX’s estate continues, as another person claiming to be a child of X has entered the fray, bringing the total of his alleged children to 15.

According to reports, Georgia resident Raven Barmer-Simmons has contacted X’s other children to reveal that the rap legend was also her father and that she will be getting a paternity test in order to claim her rightful stake in a portion of his estate.

Following the denial of DMX’s fiancé at the time of his death Desiree Lindstrom’s petition to become the administrator of his estate, three of X’s sons from his 16-year marriage to Tashera Simmons, Xavier, Tacoma, and Sean Simmons, were named temporary administrators this past Friday (Oct. 22).

According to legal documents, in spite of being one of the most successful artists in rap history with five albums debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, DMX’s estate is estimated to be worth less than $1 million with some projections valuing the estate at around $50,000.

Herbert Nass, the trust and estates attorney for Xavier, Tacoma, and Sean explained the next course of action to resolve the battle over X’s estate will be for all of the claimants to legally prove that they are his biological children. “The next big thing is to determine who are the rightful heirs,” said Nass. “The estate is going to ask everyone to prove paternity through DNA testing. All the legal children of DMX will be entitled to an equal share of his estate.”

Nass continued to explain his plans to navigate through the legal red tape to determine how proceeds from X’s estate will be broken down and divided among his offspring, adding, “We need to collect assets and pay debts and administration costs. We don’t have a lot of information about his income streams, but now [that] the temporary administrators have been appointed, we can ask questions and expect answers.”

DMX passed away on April 9, 2021 after suffering a heart attack. He was age 50 at the time of his death.