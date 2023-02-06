DMX’s 10-Year-Old Daughter Launches Fundraiser For Drug Addiction Docuseries

DMX performs at Masters Of Ceremony 2019 at Barclays Center on June 28, 2019 in New York City.

DMX’s 10-year-old daughter has launched a GoFundMe to back a docuseries on drug addiction.

Sonovah Hillman Jr. has made it her mission to raise awareness about fentanyl in the Black community, releasing a video entitled Walk On By, explaining the necessity of the digital fundraiser.

“I lost my aunt and uncle to a fentanyl overdose and my dad to a drug addiction,” Hillman said. “Fentanyl is affecting every gender, race, class, and age group.”

She continued, “After a D.A.R.E. program came to my school and did a 10-week curriculum on drugs and drug addiction, I saw a clip of Master P on Tiktok.” The clip shows the Hip-Hop veteran and his son Romeo Miller encouraging his daughter Tytyana to seek help for addiction. She died in May 2022 from fentanyl.

“I wanted to talk to other kids whose parents had died from an overdose or are still currently using. I came up with the idea to do a four-part docuseries on fentanyl and drug addiction. I wanted to talk to people about their experience, trauma, and feelings, and come up with a solution to healing,” the young girl continued after describing how she watched some of DMX’s old interviews detailing his struggles with substance abuse.

“I’m ready to have the conversation that some adults aren’t even ready to have and find out the answers we all want to know. What can we do to help our loved ones get clean, and stay clean?”

DMX passed away in April 2021 from a heart attack, caused by acute cocaine intoxication which resulted in a blockage in blood flow to the rapper’s brain.

“Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle, and the man the world knew as DMX,” expressed a family statement issued at the time.

Sonovah Hillman Jr. has a goal of $250,000 to complete her docuseries, with the funds set to be used for pre and post-production.