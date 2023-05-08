DMX’s Goddaughter Paige Hurd Recalls Them Getting Kicked Out Of Six Flags Over Weed

DMX’s goddaughter Paige Hurd said one of her favorite memories with the legendary emcee was getting kicked out of Six Flags.

During a segment of Preme Magazine’s Soul Snacks, Hurd spoke about the “Ruff Ryders Anthem” rapper taking her to the amusement park while they were getting to know each other as Cradle 2 The Grave co-stars.

“Like, right before we were filming Cradle 2 The Grave, we had to do daddy-daughter bonding. [So] he came to pick me [and my sister] up from my house… And he was taking us to Six Flags,” Hurd, 30, fondly recalls.

“Now, I’m claustrophobic. I do not do rollercoasters; I don’t do theme parks. I was like, ‘Yeah, well, I don’t ride rollercoasters.’ He was like, ‘Well, you are today.’ I was freaking out the entire way there. He drives very fast. I’m pretty sure we could all imagine. Very, very fast in this small car, and we’re driving down the 5 freeway [and he] misses the exit.”

Paige continued, explaining that when they arrived at the amusement park, security found weed and barred them from entering.

“You think he goes to the next exit? Middle of the freeway, reverses and reverses down the on-ramp to get up,” she said. “We get to Six Flags and me, and my sister are terrified we have to get on these rides. And by the grace of God, weed was not legal then. They found weed, and we got kicked out before we even got in. And I am like, ‘I’m the Lord’s child. He loves him some Paige.’ Then we ended up going to the mall, KFC and hanging out for the day. That’s one of my first memories that we’ve had. “

Cradle 2 The Grave was released on February 28, 2003. The film featured an all-star cast of actors, including Jet Li, Gabrielle Union, Mark Dacascos, Anthony Anderson and Tom Arnold.