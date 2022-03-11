DMX’s 5-Year-Old Son Exodus Diagnosed With Stage 3 Kidney Disease

Exodus Simmons, 4, son of DMX, looks at a mural of his father the late rapper Earl "DMX" Simmons at the Calcagno Houses on July 13, 2021 in Yonkers, N.Y. The mural, painted by artist Floyd Simmons (no relation), was unveiled at Calcagno Houses, the public housing complex where DMX once lived.

Late rap icon DMX’s 5-year-old son, Exodus Simmons, has been diagnosed with kidney disease, according to the child’s mother, Desiree Lindstrom. On Thursday (March 10), Lindstrom, who was engaged to X at the time of his death, took to Instagram to thank fans for the well wishes Exodus has received since his diagnosis.

“Blessings from our family to yours!” Lindstrom captioned a photo of Exodus, who was celebrating National Kidney Day. “Exodus is a CKD Warrior and an amazing child! Thanks for all the love and support from @NationalkidneyFoundation.”

Last weekend, Lindstrom appeared on the It’s Tricky podcast with TMZ alum Raquel Harper, during which she gave an update on Exodus’ condition. “Exodus is stable,” shared Lindstrom. “He still has stage 3 kidney disease, and I continue to keep his potassium down. He goes to the doctor very often.”

Exodus, the youngest of DMX’s 15 surviving children, reportedly took X’s death the hardest, as he was very close to his dad and was the namesake of the rap star’s posthumous album, Exodus, which was released in May 2021 and debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200. Last September, Lindstrom made a post on her Instagram Story touching on Exodus’ mourning of his father, who passed away from a heart attack, caused by acute cocaine intoxication on April 9, 2021.

“It’s so sad and heartbreaking as a mother when your son ask mommy when can we go and be with daddy and God in heaven…!” wrote Lindstrom. “He misses his daddy so much.”