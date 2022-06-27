Doechii Shuts Down 2022 BET Awards With A “Crazy” Yet “Persuasive” Performance

Doechii brought her unique artistry to the 2022 BET Awards with a performance of her viral singles, “Crazy” and “Persuasive.” The Tampa, Florida rapper blazed the stage in an elaborate silver body fitting piece with striking sparkles. Beginning her performance with a rendition of “Persuasive,” Doechii was joined on stage by an energy fueled, all-female crew of dancers. Her band of ladies added to her sultry performance, showing out even draped in dark clothing.

Shifting to the tribal roar of “Crazy,” the Top Dawg Entertainment artist unleashed her gracefully twitchy dance moves, emulating the frantic atmosphere of the previously mentioned track. With red and burgundy flashing lights, the artist illuminated the stage, ripping her wig off and the edges of the cheering crowd in the process.

Doechii performs onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“Then I ball like Spalding/Can’t call my bluff when the sh*t is my calling/Won’t duck bi**h; I’m all in/It’s a brand new day, new pace, light joggin,” she viciously rapped. “Straight facts, no jargon/It’s a whole lot of big blue checks, no login/Low stress, no stallin’/See a whole lot of big bouquets when I fall in.” All power, no puffing, Doechii (who also made history in March 2022, as she became the first female rapper to be signed to TDE) charged those lines up to the tilt with vigor and venom.

Doechii has been on a run this year. Along with her attention-grabbing 2022 BET Awards performance debut, the rising star made headlines after being named to XXL’s Freshman Class of 2022 and a slew of live performances, such as her acclaimed appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.