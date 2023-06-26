Doechii And Trillville Come Together For “What It Is (Block Boy)” Performance At 2023 BET Awards

Doechii showed off her electrifying live performance skills Sunday (June 25) at the 2023 BET Awards, and was joined by some very special guests. The Florida-raised artist delivered a stellar rendition of her latest hit “What It Is (Block Boy),” equipped with a steamy pool party in full swing on the stage.

The 24-year-old rocked a metallic pink swimsuit and a gold chain belt. Surrounded by dancers, flying beach balls, and a massive pool, the star sang her catchy opening lyrics with confidence: “What it is h*e? What’s up?/ Every good girl needs a little thug/ Every block boy needs a little love/ If he put it down, Imma pick it up, up, up.”

Midway through the performance, Trillville joined her on stage, a special moment considering the record samples their classic 2004 hit “Some Cut” featuring Lil Scrappy. Together, the group chanted the well-loved opening hook: “What it is h*e, ah what’s up?/ Can a n***a get in them guts (them guts).”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 25: Doechii performs onstage during the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Before the show, DJ Miss Milan, Doechii’s accompanying DJ, expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to hit the stage tonight. “Performing for the BET Awards w/ Doechii today. Went from watching to being on stage, God is too good! Make sure y’all tune in tonight,” she captioned a video of her during rehearsals.

Performing for the BET Awards w/ Doechii today. Went from watching to being on stage, God is too good! Make sure y’all tune in tonight! ???‍♀️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/e7FDVEic7K — Ⓜ️Ⓜ️??‍♀️ (@DJMissMilan) June 25, 2023

Additional artists in the show’s line-up include Latto, Ice Spice, GloRilla, Coi Leray, Coco Jones, T.I., Remy Ma, Davido, and many more. The show opened up with Lil Uzi Vert kicking things off with an energetic performance of “Just Wanna Rock.”

BET is also commemorating the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop all night long with a tribute featuring legends like 69 Boyz, Big Daddy Kane, Ja Rule, Kid ‘N Play, MC Lyte, Percy “Master P” Miller, Remy Ma, Soulja Boy, The Sugarhill Gang, Trick Daddy, and many others.

Doechii’s most recent body of work was 2022’s she / her / black b**ch, a five-track EP with guest features from Rico Nasty, Jst Ray, and SZA, the last of whom hopped on a highly anticipated remix of “Persuasive.”