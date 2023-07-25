Doja Cat Loses Over 200K Instagram Followers After Slamming “Kittenz” Fanbase

After showing public disdain for her “Kittenz” fanbase on Sunday (July 23), Doja Cat has now reportedly lost over 200K Instagram followers and counting. Additionally, her most popular fan pages have deactivated their accounts, including Doja HQ, The Kittens Room, and Doja Cat News.

According to Crowdtangle’s social media data obtained by Billboard, Doja has lost over 237,758 followers on Instagram. Currently, the 27-year-old boasts 25.7 million IG followers. The Meta-owned platform also shared data that Doja’s name has spiked in search engines by 82% following the series of posts.

The debacle all started when the “Say So” rapper/singer went on a rant about her fans deeming themselves “Kittenz,” a nickname she gave them years ago. She also slammed some fans for making their screen names her government name, which is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini. If that wasn’t enough, the California-native even went as far as to tell her fans to “get a job” and that she doesn’t love them due to not knowing them.

“My life my rules my style my attitude,” she said in a since-deleted post, to which a fan responded, “I wanna hear you say (I do love you guys) as usual you say to your fans.” Doja responded, “I don’t though cuz i don’t even know yall.”

Taken back by Doja’s comment, another fan chimed in saying, “And we don’t know you. but we have supported you through thick and thin. Mind you you’d be NOTHING without us. you’d be working at a grocery store making songs on f**king garage band miss high school drop out…”

The “Attention” rhymer fired back, “Nobody forced you idk why you’re talking to me like you’re my mother bi**h you sound like a crazy person.”

“My fans don’t name themselves sh*t,” she wrote in a since-deleted post caught by The Shade Room. “If you call yourself a ‘kitten’ or f**king ‘kittenz’ that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house.”

Confused by the Threads post, a fan responded, “??? only using the name YOU gave your fans,” to which Doja replied, “When i was an alcoholic teen.” Another fan tweeted her, “Can you love ur kittenz again or no[?].” She answered, “i don’t know what the f**k that means.”

“what should I change my name to then since you don’t like the term kitten?” another fan asked the 27-year-old artist to which she said, “Just delete the entire account and rethink everything it’s never too late.”

Following Doja’s sentiments, one critic tweeted, “Doja being mean to her fans bc of the word kitten like her name isn’t doja CAT and she wasn’t dressed as a cat and meowed her way through an entire interview a few months ago oh she has lost her mind. Mind you, she’s being a bi**h to the people that practically pay her bills.”

The interview referenced is from the 2023 Met Gala, where Doja dressed as Karl Lagerfeld’s cat Choupette and answered questions by making all cat sounds.

Revisit the interview below.