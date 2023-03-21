Doja Cat Gives Update On Breast Reduction And Liposuction: “I’m Healing Really Fast”

Doja Cat has given an update on her breast augmentation since mentioning that she was going under the knife back in November. On Monday (March 20), the Planet Her artist shared that she’s currently “healing” from her procedures on her Instagram.

“4 days into recovery rn [right now],” she revealed of having surgery on her breasts. She then gave fans the update that she, “feels ok” before adding, “I got lipo so my thighs hurt a lot if i move too much. but I’m healing really fast.”

As fans assumed that the singer/rapper enlarged her breast, she made it clear that she actually got a reduction.

“Ohh her body bout to eat, I just know her boobs bigger,” the Twitter user said as Doja responded with, “nope. smaller.” She then exposed her new breast size to be a 32C. See tweets below.

got my titties done and my clit bedazzled — fart (@DojaCat) March 20, 2023

feels ok. i got lipo so my thighs hurt a lot if i move too much. but im healing really fast. — fart (@DojaCat) March 20, 2023

32C — fart (@DojaCat) March 20, 2023

“I’m literally about to get surgery this winter lmao,” the 27-year-old tweeted out late last year. “I just want my ti**ies pulled up cuz some of my tops don’t fit the way i want them to.”

One supporter disapproved Doja’s plans of surgery and threatened to stop being a fan if she did indeed get cosmetic procedures. “I don’t give a f**k,” Doja responded.

In 2020, the Los Angeles-born entertainer shared with VladTV that she wouldn’t want bigger breasts and discussed an old photo that garnered negative feedback

“I just got a lot of like, ‘Saggy, saggy, saggy, saggy, saggy,’ all over the place. And it hurt my feelings of course, but I don’t give a f**k,” she said. “For me to put that out, obviously I don’t give a damn what people are saying.”

She continued by comparing small breasts and larger ones. “Big boobs don’t [sit up]. So okay, about small boobs, small boobs don’t sag because they’re too small, there’s not enough skin and fat and boob there to sag,” she explained. “But with big boobs, there’s these boobs out here that are two basketballs and they don’t make sense. They defy gravity, they defy science, it’s unexplainable. I don’t get it, I don’t get fake boobs.”

Take a look at Doja Cat’s tweets above about her healing process from having a breast reduction and liposuction.