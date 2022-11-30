Doja Cat Confirms Upcoming Breast Augmentation

Doja Cat has confirmed that she’s set to undergo plastic surgery very soon. The Grammy winner took to Twitter on Monday (Nov. 28) to reveal the news after some brief controversy surrounding her currently surgery-free body.

“I’m literally about to get surgery this winter lmao,” she tweeted. “I just want my titties pulled up cuz some of my tops don’t fit the way i want them to.”

Doja recently spoke about her delayed cosmetic surgery with Dazed. “Now, to me, beauty is going against it. I love when you take something that is maybe classically beautiful and twist it and make it your own. For me, it’s more of an ‘are you happy?’ kind of thing,” explained the Planet Her singer-rapper, 27. ”I want my fans to learn they don’t have to be like anyone else and the thing they want is already there. They just haven’t found it yet, and once they do they’ll be like, ‘How the f**k did I not see it? How did I miss this?’”

Her current stance differs from her 2018 thoughts on the matter. Doja shared with VladTV, ”There’s these boobs out here that are two basketballs and they don’t make sense. They defy gravity, they defy science, it’s unexplainable, it’s f**king, yeah. I don’t get it, I don’t get fake boobs. I don’t think I would want bigger boobs than I have now, either. What’s so funny is my boobs look big sometimes and then I’ll be called flat-chested the next day. There’s people who think I’m flat-chested. I don’t know, I’m whatever, I don’t care.”