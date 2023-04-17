Doja Cat Addresses Critics Calling Her New Tattoo Demonic

Doja Cat had time on Sunday to address some unwarranted comments flooding her Instagram and Twitter mentions about one of her tattoos, as the “Kill Bill” co-star was accused of being a satanist under a photo set featuring Licenti, a mythological figure she has imprinted on her body.

As one fan issued faux-concern when commenting, “Used to love you but you clearly sold your soul to the devil. Unfollow,” Doja replied, “Whatever helps u sleep at night.” The GRAMMY winner later chimed in, “Your fear is not my problem.”

She also added an explanation noting that the figure is not “demonic,” but actually is a symbol of imperfection. It is part of Fortunio Liceti’s 1616 artwork of “monsters,” formally titled De Monstris. Public Domain Review—a non-profit organization dedicated to the exploration of the history of art and literature—reported, “Licenti did not see deformity as something negative, as the result of errors or failures in the course of nature. Instead he likened nature to an artist who, faced with some imperfection in the materials to shape, ingeniously created another form still more admirable.”

The outlet added that Liceti himself stated, “It is said that I see the convergence of both Nature and art because one or the other not being able to make what they want, they at least make what they can.”

Since the trolling didn’t stop there, Doja decided to give some critics a taste of their own medicine in a series of tweets.

“if ur calling me demonic honestly werk cuz like i love that u ate fr,” she wrote. One person angrily replied, “why do you think this is funny or a joke? you’re glamorizing satan & then making jokes when someone says something about it. just admit your truth and stop being f**king weird.”

To which the rapper casually tweeted, “truth is im stylin on u fr.”

truth is im stylin on u fr — DOJA CAT (@DojaCat) April 17, 2023

Back in February, Doja was accused of being part of the Illuminati and considered that making people who agree feel uncomfortable was her new source of glee.

“This illuminati s**t is so funny to me I’m gonna keep doing deliberate weird a** s**t just to make those people uncomfortable. I’ve fr found a new outlet of joy,” she tweeted.