Doja Cat Tells Fans She Doesn’t Love Them, Disdains “Kittenz” Fan Club Nickname

On Sunday (July 23), Doja Cat made a large portion of her fans upset when she admitted that she doesn’t feel the same way about them as they feel about her.

When a fan tweeted the “Say So” singer asking her to say that she loves her fans, Doja responded that she doesn’t love them at all. She also went off on her fanbase for dubbing themselves “Kittenz,” a nickname that she gave her supporters years ago.

“My life my rules my style my attitude,” she tweeted out to which a fan responded, “I wanna hear you say (I do love you guys) as usual you say to your fans.”

Doja responded, “I don’t though cuz i don’t even know yall.”

Taken back by Doja’s comment, another fan chimed in saying, “And we don’t know you. but we have supported you through thick and thin. Mind you you’d be NOTHING without us. you’d be working at a grocery store making songs on f**king garage band miss high school drop out…”

The Planet Her entertainer fired back, “Nobody forced you idk why you’re talking to me like you’re my mother bi**h you sound like a crazy person.”

From there, Doja caught wind of her fans showing love to her in other ways that she disapproved of. The rapper discouraged her fans nicknaming themselves “Kittenz” and also called one fan “creepy” for using her government name as their screen name.

“My fans don’t name themselves sh*t,” she wrote in a since-deleted post caught by The Shade Room. “If you call yourself a ‘kitten’ or f**king ‘kittenz’ that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house.”

Confused by the Threads post, a fan responded, “??? only using the name YOU gave your fans,” to which Doja replied, “When i was an alcoholic teen.” Another fan tweeted her, “Can you love ur kittenz again or no[?].” Doja answered, “i don’t know what the f**k that means.”

Still trying to stay in the 27-year-old‘s good graces, another fan asked, “what should I change my name to then since you don’t like the term kitten?” Doja replied, “Just delete the entire account and rethink everything it’s never too late.”

Following Doja’s responses to her fans, one critic tweeted, “Doja being mean to her fans bc of the word kitten like her name isn’t doja CAT and she wasn’t dressed as a cat and meowed her way through an entire interview a few months ago oh she has lost her mind. Mind you, she’s being a bi**h to the people that practically pay her bills.”

The referenced interview is from the 2023 Met Gala, where Doja dressed as Karl Lagerfeld’s cat Choupette. In a recent screen grab, some of Doja Cat’s most popular fan pages have deactivated their accounts, including Doja HQ, The Kittens Room, and Doja Cat News.