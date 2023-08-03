Doja Cat To Headline ‘The Victoria’s Secret World Tour’

Doja Cat has been tapped to headline The Victoria’s Secret World Tour this upcoming Fall, Harper’s Bazaar reports. The event will serve as both a fashion show and a documentary, marking Victoria’s Secret’s first live show since their “final” runway in 2018.

An official statement for the event details that 20 globally-based creatives will show off new pieces and “newly imagined” versions of Victoria’s most iconic garments. The emcee also collaborated with the brand on a couple designs, assisting in “conceptualizing” the look she’ll wear for her upcoming performance.

“World Tour will introduce fans of Victoria’s Secret will be introduced to the VS20, a group of 20 creatives from around the world who collaborated with the brand on ensembles for a newly imagined version of its signature runway show.”

Doja Cat attends the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards at The Rainbow Room on September 10, 2022 in New York City. Gershoff/Getty Images for Daily Front Row

The controversial rapper spoke about the upcoming show, which is set to premiere on Prime Video on September 26, 2023, and her experience working with the storied brand.

“Victoria’s Secret has always been such a fun, go-to brand for me since early on, and I love that I can still say that today,” the Planet Her entertainer expressed. “Being a part of a global phenomenon like the Tour has been an incredible experience…Because the Tour is a celebration of the strength and unique talent of creatives, we really wanted to channel this message through this look,” she says. “I felt so powerful and confident wearing these pieces, which is so important to me.”

“My idea of what makes me beautiful, sexy, and confident has evolved so much over the years, but I’ve always known that what matters most is how I feel about myself. To me, sexy is being comfortable in my own skin and celebrating myself for who I am. Being a part of the Tour really helped connect me with that.”

The Los Angeles native will also use the performance to show off some new music from her upcoming era, which officially kicked off with the release of “Attention.” “I don’t want to spoil too much, but like past projects, there’s lots of different energy to songs, plus new sounds that I’ve never explored before. So that is exciting to me, and I can’t wait to put it out.”