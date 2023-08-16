Doja Cat Shares She Is “Very Much In Love” In New Interview

Doja Cat is in her romance era. The Grammy Award-winning performer discussed her current relationship status and feelings toward her partner during a new interview. Speaking with Angie Martinez, the 27-year-old opened up about her personal life and professional journey.

“I love love. I’m possibly a serial dater. I definitely have had that in me a little bit,” shared the “Won’t Bite” singer as the cover star for Harper’s BAZAAR‘s September 2023 ICONS issue. “But right now I’m in a different place in my life where I am very committed and very much in love in a different way than before.”

The California native continued to explain, “I think I’ve evolved. I’m learning to love myself, so the way that I love other people is very different. I don’t feel like a lost little teen. I feel like a woman who is coming into her own.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Doja Cat, born Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, detailed her upcoming album. Previously, the chart-topper teased a rap-heavy body of work, differing from her previously released projects.

“It’s kind of an intro to what’s to come,” shared the singer on her single “Attention.”

“This new album is more introspective, but I’m not leaning so hard into that to where it becomes boring. So I want to give stories and bops. It’s a nice mixture of both. I think this project is a really fun canvas for me to play with my rap skills and talk about what’s going on in my life. But I’m not abandoning who I was and what I know about pop and singing and that aspect of music.”