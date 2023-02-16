John Cena Taps Doja Cat, Lil Baby, Joyner Lucas For ‘WWE 2K23’ Soundtrack

John Cena has chosen Doja Cat, Lil Baby, and Joyner Lucas to appear on the WWE 2K23 soundtrack, entitled Even Stronger. Cena, 45, will also serve as the upcoming title’s cover star and the soundtrack’s executive producer.

The West Newbury, MA native once had a blossoming rap career, so as EP, it’s only right that the 16-time world champion would hand-select an array of rap artists and songs to represent the game’s atmosphere, with Doja, Baby, and Lucas making the cut.

Other artists included in the video game‘s score include Travis Scott, Post Malone, Metallica, Bizarrap & Quevedo, Luciano, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Hardy, Bullet for My Valentine, and more.

Along with the soundtrack, John also played a part in WWE 2K23‘s 2K Showcase mode, which will be focused on his wrestling journey. Players will be able to take control of his opponents as they seek to reverse history and prevent the legendary wrestler from becoming a world renowned athlete.

Elsewhere in the new wrestling game, fans who pre-order the annual simulator will receive Bad Bunny as an exclusive playable character. Furthermore, WWE 2K23 will also feature the inclusion of WarGames exhibition matches for the first time in wrestling game history.

WWE 2K23 arrives on March 17, but players who pre-order the game will be given early access on March 14. The latest installment in WWE simulators will arrive on PlayStation5, PlayStation4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

Watch the trailer for WarGames and Bad Bunny’s reveal in the upcoming game above.