Doja Cat Covers “You’re The One That I Want” From ‘Grease’ In New Pepsi Campaign: Watch

Pepsi has released ad campaigns with music’s biggest stars. From Beyoncé to Michael Jackson to Nicki Minaj and more, the soft drink company has collaborated with artists to bring us some of the most memorable commercials and advertisements. Now, Doja Cat steps up to the plate with a vintage-inspired campaign to welcome a new product to the Pepsi family.

The Grammy-nominated artist teamed up with Pepsi to introduce new flavors using themes and songs from the musical film Grease. The 90-second ad will debut on Sunday (Sept. 12) during the MTV Video Music Awards, which Doja Cat is hosting.

In the commercial, the Los Angles native flexes her performance skills, offering a modern version of “You’re The One That I Want” originally performed by Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta in the 1978 film based on the 1972 Broadway musical.

“Pepsi has a great heritage in music and we couldn’t be more thrilled to continue this legacy by partnering with Doja Cat around the launch of Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop,” said Todd Kaplan, VP of Marketing at Pepsi in a press release. “With a nod to the nostalgic soda shop flavors of the past, Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop is sure to become an instant classic in our limited-time offering lineup.”

Doja Cat Stars In Pepsi Campaign Pepsi

The 25-year-old artist added, “It’s such an iconic song and brand, so to have the creative license to put my own spin on it for the launch of Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity; I had to be a part of it.”

For the “Get Into It (Yuh)” singer, 2021 has been a landmark year in her career. She earned three nominations at the Grammy Awards including the coveted Best New Artist category and released the album Planet Her, which has peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart thus far. The album includes records such as “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA, which has already made chart history.

As previously mentioned, Doja Cat is hosting the 2021 VMAs where she is also nominated for six awards.

She also recently launched her first NFT collection. The singer-rapper debuted her first NFT collection with OneOf, which is described as a green NFT platform with the goal of bringing millions of affordable NFTs to fans of all levels and financial means. Items in the Planet Doja collection start at just $5 and can be purchased with both credit cards, debit cards, and some cryptocurrencies.

“I don’t know that much about NFTs. But what I do know is that they can be bad for the environment and cost a fortune. Mine won’t,” said Doja of her collection.

Check out her take on the “You’re The One That I Want” for Pepsi above.