Doja Cat Reveals Massive “Bat Skeleton” Back Tattoo

Fresh from the 2023 MET Gala, where she dressed as the late-Karl Lagerfeld’s cat Choupette — Doja Cat has now revealed another surprise: a large back tattoo of a bat’s skeleton.

On Thursday (May 4), the Planet Her artist uploaded the shocking ink to her Instagram, with an explanation of what the image means — being that to some, bats have a negative connotation.

The “bat skeleton” is linked to the ability to “hear spirits in some beliefs,” according to Doja’s post. It is also said that in some parts of the world the symbol represents “diligence” while in others it symbolizes “wisdom.”

Doja Cat highlighted that “Bats often represent death in a sense of letting go of the old, and bringing in the new.” It adds that bats are “symbols of transition, of initiation, and the start of a new beginning.”

As some fans deemed the ink as “beautiful,” others began to accuse the rapper/singer of being a part of the “illuminati.”

One Instagram user commented, “This is fire. They better not run with this! Wild thing is they understand dark whimsical beauty cuz they all [were] just obsessed with ‘Wednesday Adams’ on Netflix and it was not once called satanic or illuminati. mainstream culture picks and choose who to go on witch-hunts after.”

Another person criticized the art saying, “All her tats looks satanic the old doja wouldn’t get no sh*t like that you’re not into metal or rock so what’s the f**king deal.”

As before, when Doja revealed her arm tattoo of the mythological figure Licenti, she is once again being accused of being demonic.

At the time she explained the Licenti tattoo as well, to which she claimed the figure is not “demonic,” but actually is a symbol of imperfection.

Per Public Domain Review, the figure is explained as, “Licenti did not see deformity as something negative, as the result of errors or failures in the course of nature. Instead he likened nature to an artist who, faced with some imperfection in the materials to shape, ingeniously created another form still more admirable.”

In response to the public’s scrutiny, the 27-year-old said on Twitter, “if ur calling me demonic honestly werk cuz like i love that u ate fr.”

One critic replied, “why do you think this is funny or a joke? you’re glamorizing satan & then making jokes when someone says something about it. just admit your truth and stop being f**king weird.”

Doja casually responded, “truth is im stylin on u fr.”

Check out Doja Cat’s new ink above.