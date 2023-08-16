Doja Cat Says She “Feels Free” After Losing Significant Amount Of Social Media Followers

Many artists may feel concerned after losing a significant amount of social media followers within a short period of time, but for Doja Cat, the effect was quite the opposite. The popstar posted her raw thoughts on her Instagram Story on Wednesday (Aug. 16) and shared how losing over 300K followers on IG recently has made her feel liberated.

The Grammy award-winning talent stated she now feels she can focus on more real-life matters offline. “Seeing all these people unfollow me makes me feel like I’ve defeated a large beast that’s been holding me down for so long and it feels like I can reconnect with the people who really matter and love me for who I am and not for who I was,” the “Say So” artist wrote. “I feel free.”

Doja’s follower count started to decline exponentially when she delivered some harsh words to her fans last month. After being asked on Twitter if she can tell her fans that she loves them, she quipped, “I don’t though cuz I don’t even know yall.”

“If you call yourself a ‘kitten’ or f**king ‘kittenz’ that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house,” she went on, referring to the name of her fanbase.

On the music front, the 27-year-old has dropped off a handful of singles this year, including “Attention,” “Paint The Town Red,” and the official remix of SZA’s “Kill Bill.” Her most recent full-length body of work was 2021’s Planet Her, which boasted features from Young Thug, Ariana Grande, JID, The Weeknd, and SZA. The project housed several charting hits like “Kiss Me More,” “Woman,” “You Right,” and “Need To Know.”