Doja Cat Debuts New Scythe Tattoo Behind Ear

Doja Cat loves herself a tattoo.

The Grammy winner, 27, revealed on her Instagram Story this past Saturday (Aug. 26) that she had a fresh tattoo to flaunt of a scythe behind her ear. The symbol is often associated with the Grim Reaper, as seen in her recent music video for “Paint The Town Red.”

It’s the latest statement in Doja transforming her body into literal art. Back in May, the “Attention” rapper shared her giant portrait of a winged skeleton on her back, paired with a spider weaving a web beneath.

The skeletal design symbolized “death in the sense of letting go of the old, and bringing in the new,” according to a message she wrote. “They are symbols of transition, of initiation, and the start of a new beginning.”

Fans were divided on how to feel about Doja’s new ink.

One tweeted, “Doja cat got a scythe tattoo on her head and neck around her ear and people are clowning her for it but I ….I’m kinda obsessed with it.” Another viewpoint read, “Ppl are gonna do what they want to do, but my only argument about the whole doja cat thing is that y’all want to act like it’s just art or the tattoos don’t mean anything and it’s her expressing creativity.”

However, others were more focused on the state of her skin. For the Planet Her star, she doesn’t have an issue in that regard after calling one zoomed-in image of her acne a “thirst trap.”

Doja’s latest tattoo comes ahead of new music expected to drop Friday (Sept. 1), and after the announcement that her new album is finally complete.